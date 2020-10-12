Local

‘Schitt's Creek' Star Annie Murphy Drops by Cheers in Boston

The actress, best known for her role as Alexis Rose on the hit Canadian sitcom, posed for photos with fans while wearing a mask

Actress Annie Murphy paid a visit to Cheers in Boston's Beacon Hill -- and everyone was glad she came.

The restaurant last week shared a photo on Instagram of the "Schitt's Creek" star posing with a staff member, saying the actress had stopped by earlier in the week.

According to the Boston Globe, Murphy is in Massachusetts to film an upcoming AMC series titled “Kevin Can F*** Himself."

The Cheers location in Fanuiel Hall -- a replica of the bar in the hit sitcom "Cheers" -- recently closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Beacon Hill location, originally known as the Bull & Finch Pub, remains open.

