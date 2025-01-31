School bus, car involved in crash in Newton

A school bus and a car were involved in a crash in Newton, Massachusetts, on Friday morning.

The crash was reported around 7:45 a.m. in the area of Eddy and Washington streets.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Photos from the scene showed a white van with a "school bus" sign on top of it, with damage to the driver's side of the vehicle. The bus had markings showing it belongs to J.S.C. Transportation out of Waltham.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The other vehicle involved in the crash, a silver Ford sedan, was up against a small tree, and had visible damage to the front and passenger's side of the vehicle.

Both vehicles were towed from the area and the scene was cleared around 8:17 a.m. There was no word on any injuries.

The school district did not immediately return calls seeking comment on the crash.