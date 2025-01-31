Massachusetts

School bus, car involved in crash in Newton

There was no immediate word on any injuries

By Marc Fortier

A school bus and a car were involved in a crash in Newton, Massachusetts, on Friday morning.

The crash was reported around 7:45 a.m. in the area of Eddy and Washington streets.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Photos from the scene showed a white van with a "school bus" sign on top of it, with damage to the driver's side of the vehicle. The bus had markings showing it belongs to J.S.C. Transportation out of Waltham.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The other vehicle involved in the crash, a silver Ford sedan, was up against a small tree, and had visible damage to the front and passenger's side of the vehicle.

Both vehicles were towed from the area and the scene was cleared around 8:17 a.m. There was no word on any injuries.

The school district did not immediately return calls seeking comment on the crash.

More Massachusetts stories

Boston 1 hour ago

Boston police investigating deadly shooting in Mattapan

Karen Read 3 hours ago

WATCH LIVE: Off-the-record notes from Karen Read interview in question at Friday hearing

Potomac Crash 2 hours ago

Here's what we know about the local victims of the DC midair crash

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us