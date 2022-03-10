Local

Andover

School Bus Carrying Students Involved in Crash in Andover

No injuries were reported among the passengers on the bus or in the other vehicle involved

By Jake Levin

Three students were on a small school bus which was involved in a crash with another vehicle in Andover on Thursday morning, police said.

No injuries were reported among the bus passengers and driver or within the other car involved in the crash, according to Andover police.

Parents of the students have been notified of the crash, police said, which was first reported around 8:30 a.m. on Haggetts Pond Road.

It is unclear which school within the Andover school system the students attend.

No road closures have been reported as a result of the crash, but police said there were some traffic issues in the area.

