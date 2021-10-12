Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Plaistow

School Bus Crashes in Plaistow, NH, After Driver's Medical Emergency

Aerial footage showed a school bus in the woods, and another on a road with a handful of first responders on the scene

By Asher Klein

A crashed school bus crash in Plaistow, New Hampshire.
NBC10 Boston

A school bus crashed in Plaistow, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, police and school officials confirmed.

None of the six children on board were hurt in the incident on Greenough Road, Plaistow police said. It appeared that the driver had a medical emergency.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Another bus was coming to take the students to their stops, according to police.

Timberlane Regional Schools confirmed the crash, but was gathering more information beyond that.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Boston Celtics 28 mins ago

Al Horford Tests Positive for COVID-19, Celtics Announce

coronavirus 2 hours ago

4,034 New Breakthrough Cases in Mass., 45 More Deaths in Vaccinated People

Aerial footage showed a school bus in the woods, and another on a road with a handful of first responders on the scene.

This article tagged under:

PlaistowNew Hampshireschool bus crashTimberlane School District
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us