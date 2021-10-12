School Bus Crashes in Plaistow, NH, After Driver's Medical Emergency

A school bus crashed in Plaistow, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, police and school officials confirmed.

None of the six children on board were hurt in the incident on Greenough Road, Plaistow police said. It appeared that the driver had a medical emergency.

Another bus was coming to take the students to their stops, according to police.

Timberlane Regional Schools confirmed the crash, but was gathering more information beyond that.

Aerial footage showed a school bus in the woods, and another on a road with a handful of first responders on the scene.