School bus driver accused of assaulting student in Ashby

A Massachusetts school bus driver is accused of assaulting a student Tuesday in Ashby.

Police and officials with the North Middlesex Regional School District said no injuries were reported in the incident, which was caught on video and is being reviewed.

The nature of the alleged assault was not made clear, nor was the age of the student.

Other students were on the bus at the time of the alleged assault, authorities said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No charges have been filed as of Tuesday night, but Ashby Police Chief Derek Pepple and Superintendent Brad Morgan said the department and school district are continuing to investigate.

The bus driver has been removed from the route and won't transport students from North Middlesex Regional School District. The bus is owned and operated by a contractor, Dee Bus Service.

"The safety and security of our students is our top priority, and we will investigate this incident in accordance with our policies and procedures," Pepple and Morgan said in a statement.

Authorities said more information is expected to be released Wednesday.