Massachusetts

School bus driver accused of assaulting student in Ashby

Police and school officials are investigating allegations that a student was assaulted by a bus driver in Ashby, Massachusetts, in an incident that was caught on video

File photo of a school bus
Getty Images

A Massachusetts school bus driver is accused of assaulting a student Tuesday in Ashby.

Police and officials with the North Middlesex Regional School District said no injuries were reported in the incident, which was caught on video and is being reviewed.

The nature of the alleged assault was not made clear, nor was the age of the student.

Other students were on the bus at the time of the alleged assault, authorities said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No charges have been filed as of Tuesday night, but Ashby Police Chief Derek Pepple and Superintendent Brad Morgan said the department and school district are continuing to investigate.

The bus driver has been removed from the route and won't transport students from North Middlesex Regional School District. The bus is owned and operated by a contractor, Dee Bus Service.

"The safety and security of our students is our top priority, and we will investigate this incident in accordance with our policies and procedures," Pepple and Morgan said in a statement.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

snow 33 mins ago

HOUR BY HOUR: When will snow arrive in your part of Mass., NH?

Boston 3 hours ago

Shortened walk times at Back Bay crosswalk raise eyebrows

Authorities said more information is expected to be released Wednesday.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsSchool busAshby
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us