Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BURLINGTON

School Bus Driver Shortage to Impact Student Pick-Up at Burlington Middle School

By Lauren Melendez

NBC Universal, Inc.

A middle school in Burlington, Massachusetts, has announced that a shortage of bus drivers will likely impact student pick-up on Monday morning.

Administrators at the Marshall Simonds Middle School wrote a letter to the school community Sunday evening, explaining that their bus company would be short drivers on Monday morning. Consequently, the company would be merging a number of routes.

"Despite the best of intentions, students will likely experience a number of late pick-ups in the morning," principal Dr. Cari Perchase wrote in the letter.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the district and school to learn more about the driver shortage.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

BURLINGTON
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us