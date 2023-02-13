School Bus Driver Shortage to Impact Student Pick-Up at Burlington Middle School

A middle school in Burlington, Massachusetts, has announced that a shortage of bus drivers will likely impact student pick-up on Monday morning.
Administrators at the Marshall Simonds Middle School wrote a letter to the school community Sunday evening, explaining that their bus company would be short drivers on Monday morning. Consequently, the company would be merging a number of routes.
"Despite the best of intentions, students will likely experience a number of late pick-ups in the morning," principal Dr. Cari Perchase wrote in the letter.
NBC10 Boston has reached out to the district and school to learn more about the driver shortage.
