Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

School Buses Collide at Hyde Park Depot

By Jake Levin

BusEscolar
GETTY IMAGES

A school bus driver suffered minor injuries when the bus he was driving collided with another at a depot in Hyde Park Thursday, police said.

The crash, involving buses in the Boston Public Schools fleet, was first reported at 5:39 a.m., police said. Boston Police said that the driver, an adult male, was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Thursday is the first day of school for the majority of students in the Boston Public Schools system.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONMassachusettsBoston Public SchoolsHyde Parkfirst day of school
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us