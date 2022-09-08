School Buses Collide at Hyde Park Depot

A school bus driver suffered minor injuries when the bus he was driving collided with another at a depot in Hyde Park Thursday, police said.

The crash, involving buses in the Boston Public Schools fleet, was first reported at 5:39 a.m., police said. Boston Police said that the driver, an adult male, was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Thursday is the first day of school for the majority of students in the Boston Public Schools system.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.