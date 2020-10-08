Local

School Canceled in Wayland Due to Storm Damage

More than 30% of the town was still in the dark Thursday morning, which includes more than 1,800 customers

By Jeff Saperstone

School is canceled for students in Wayland Public Schools Thursday - even for remote learning - because much of the town is still without power after Wednesday's storms.

“We had hoped to conduct school remotely but because so many of our students will not have power," Wayland Superintendent Arthur Unobskey said. "We will need to cancel classes for Thursday, Oct. 8.”

More than 30% of the town was still in the dark Thursday morning, which includes more than 1,800 customers. A number of roads were closed down, including Main Street, after wind gusts knocked down trees all over town.

Power likely won't turn back on until Thursday evening, according to Unobskey. Teachers and students should not report to school buildings Thursday, Unobskey said. Several of the buildings are without electricity and a tree came down near the middle school.

Wayland Public Schools are operating under a phased hybrid model, with most K-12 students learning remotely until later this month.

