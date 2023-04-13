School Canceled Thursday in Portsmouth, N.H. Over Social Media Threat

School has been canceled in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on Thursday, after a video on social media threatened violence at the city's high school, according to a note from the district's superintendent.

The Portsmouth Police Department received a video of someone saying that they would commit a school shooting at Portsmouth High School, Superintendent Zach McLaughlin wrote Wednesday night, explaining the decision to call off classes for the day districwide.

"As we are not currently in a position to feel that the threat is yet resolved, we need to make a decision regarding tomorrow’s school day," the message said. "Out of an abundance of caution and a commitment to the safety of our school community, all Portsmouth Schools will be closed tomorrow, April 13th."

Authorities in Portsmouth were said to be following leads and looking into the matter.

"I just want to acknowledge the emotions of a moment like this," McLaughlin wrote. "It can be laced with fear, anger, and sadness. Amid this challenging time, we appreciate your support as we do our best to keep our students and staff safe."

The school district said it would provide updates as the investigation unfolds.