Boston, Salem among Mass. schools closing for snow day Tuesday

Boston Public Schools will be closed Tuesday, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Monday, a day ahead of an anticipated direct hit from a nor'easter for much of Massachusetts.

Salem Public Schools also announced a snow day for Tuesday. More snow days are likely to be announced as the storm approaches.

See the full list of school closings here — the list will update as more schools enter days off.

The classic nor'easter is expected to drop 8-12 inches of snow Tuesday morning and afternoon in central and southern New England.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Boston, Hartford, Framingham, Southbridge, Plymouth and the South Shore should get about 10 inches of snow. Norwich and New Haven, Connecticut; most of Rhode Island; and Bristol and interior Plymouth counties, Massachusetts, can expect a foot of snow. About 6-8 inches will fall on the Merrimack Valley, Worcester County, the Berkshires and Cape Cod and the Islands.

Northern New England misses out on this particular storm.