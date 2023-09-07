School closures, early dismissals planned amid hot weather in New England

With some pretty intense heat settling into New England just as students all over the region return to the classrooms, some school districts are resorting to canceling class and dismissing early to keep everyone safe.

In Massachusetts, there were a handful of districts reporting early dismissals or cancellations on Thursday morning, including Worcester Public Schools, which would be letting out early on Thursday, and Lowell Public Schools, which would be closed on Thursday and Friday.

Students at Boston Public Schools will head back to class Thursday.

In Connecticut, there were many more districts planning early dismissals amid the heat.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Providence Public Schools, meanwhile, announced that many of its schools will close Thursday.

A full regionwide list of school cancellations and closings may be found here.

Thursday marks the first day back for students at Boston Public Schools, and officials addressed heat concerns during their news conference on Wednesday.

Skipper said all of the students she spoke with were appreciative and wanted to understand what their options were to get back involved.

District Superintendent Mary Skipper said that nearly 3,000 air conditioners have been rolled out since last year, and most buildings are covered. The 14 or so buildings that can't handle the ACs due to electrical limitations, fans are being used.

Mayor Michelle Wu chimed in to say that bigger picture planning is ongoing, as the warm months gradually stretches into both ends of the school year as the climate changes in the city, and many of the school buildings continue to exhibit their age.