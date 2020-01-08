Local
Danvers

School Crossing Guard Struck by Car in Danvers, Is Seriously Injured

By John Moroney and Young-Jin Kim

A well-known crossing guard in Danvers, Massachusetts was seriously injured Wednesday when she was struck by a vehicle while walking children across a busy street.

Police responded to the intersection of Poplar Street and Belgian Road at around 7:05 a.m. for what they described as a pedestrian incident.

When they arrived at the scene, a few blocks from Holten Richmond Middle School, authorities found the woman with serious injuries. She was transported to Beverly Hospital.

The driver remained on the scene, authorities said. A dark sedan with a shattered windshield was seen near where the incident occurred.

A man who identified himself as the guard’s brother told us his sister is a 58-year-old Danvers resident.

The woman is well known among residents of the area.

”I have five children. She’s been crossing them for years," Melissa Gray, a resident, told NBC10 Boston. "Rain, snow, sleet. She’s here crossing them.“

The incident remains under investigation.

