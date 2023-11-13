Massachusetts

School in Andover canceled as teachers return to picket line

Both sides are scheduled to go back to the bargaining table at 10 a.m.

By Alysha Palumbo

They negotiated throughout the weekend and couldn't come to terms on a new contract. Now, teachers are back on the picket lines Monday morning, and students will have no school once again.

The Andover Education Association was seeking a 16% increase for teachers over three years. However, the school committee's best offer was a 14.25% increase over four years.

The union said they're $260,000 off in year one of the deal. The school committee said this would cost the district $5.5 million — meaning cuts to student programs, bus fees and layoffs.

The union said it's a scare tactic.

"They have decided to close the schools. They have decided the difference between our proposal which is $260,000 is a bridge too far for them," said Matt Bach, union president.

"This is just a joke. They want to punish the community and they want to punish us," said Julian DiGloria, union vice president.

The district plans to provide breakfast and lunch to students who need it, as well as options for childcare. Both sides are scheduled to go back to the bargaining table at 10 a.m.

