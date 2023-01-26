School Staffer on Leave After Sleeping Student Left on Bus in Beverly

A school staff member in Beverly, Massachusetts, is on leave after an elementary school student was left on a bus during morning drop-off at Centerville Elementary School Tuesday.

The student had fallen asleep on the bus, according to a statement from Beverly Schools Supt. Sue Charochak. The child was found about 20 minutes later during a second bus run. The student was never alone on the bus, Charochak said.

"We treat matters like this with the utmost seriousness, and have taken action to re-train our transportation staff and reinforce the importance of the procedures we have in place to prevent these circumstances," she wrote in a statement.

The staff member involved, who was not identified, was put on leave pending an internal review of the situation.

More details were not immediately available.