School van crashes into body of water in Sudbury

A school van crashed into a body of water in Sudbury, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Water Row and Old Sudbury Road.

Aerial video from the scene showed a white van with a school bus sign on top partially submerged in a swampy area located in between where the two roads split. An ambulance and several other emergency vehicles were at the crash scene.

It was not immediately clear if any students were on board or if anyone was injured.

Calls to Sudbury police and the Sudbury school department seeking information on teh crash were not immediately returned.