The two boys who died after apparently falling through the ice of a Massachusetts river last weekend have been publicly identified by their schools.
Ten-year-old Minhal Hussain was a fifth-grader at Litwin Elementary School in Chicopee, according to social media posts by school Principal Elizabeth Masse.
The other boy was 11-year-old Salman Jaffrey, a sixth-grader at Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy in Cumberland, Rhode Island, according to a school official. Authorities say the boys are believed to be cousins.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
They went to play in the woods of Chicopee last Saturday and were reported missing when they did not return home.