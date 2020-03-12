Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
coronavirus in new england

Schools in Massachusetts Closed Amidst Coronavirus Concerns

This all comes after someone tested positive for coronavirus that came into the school. Now all three buildings on campus will be closed.

By Josh Sullivan

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Several schools in Massachusetts, including one in Boston, were closed Thursday due to concerns about the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Eliot School in Boston's North End was scheduled to be closed for the next week to disinfect the facilities after a woman who had entered the school tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials believe the woman went into one of the school's three buildings – the lower building – which houses kindergarten and first-grade students. The school is not sure if she went into any other buildings.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 14 mins ago

Gov. Baker to Update Public Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

coronavirus concerns 2 hours ago

Here is a List of the Schools Closed Thursday Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Health officials are asking anyone who has been in one of the three to avoid public places until March 19.

"Our public health nurses... they’ll do contact tracing figure out who they were around what parts of school they were in so they can figure out who they were engaged with," said Marty Martinez, the head of the health and human services department.

In Wilmington, schools were closed Thursday after a parent of two students experienced COVID-19 symptoms.

Public schools in Framingham were also closed after dozens of students at Potter Road Elementary were exposed. Eighteen adults and 77 students were exposed, according to mayor Yvonne Spicer.

Schools, libraries and parks and recreation activities were all closed or canceled in Somerville through Sunday after the board of health was informed of a third presumptive positive case of the virus.

One involves a parent of a West Somerville Neighborhood School student, who is the spouse of a teacher at the school. The second involves the parent of an East Somerville Community School student. The third case is in a male Somerville resident, the town said.

All three cases appear to be linked to the Biogen conference in Boston in February.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus in new england
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us