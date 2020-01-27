Scituate, Mass. Woman Dies in Conn. Car Crash

Police say a Massachusetts woman whose car crashed into a tree in Connecticut over the weekend has died.

Police say 20-year-old Sarah Jewell Tyrcha, of Scituate, Massachusetts was driving north in Middletown just after 9 p.m. Saturday when her vehicle veered left and struck a tree on the shoulder of the road.

Tyrcha was extricated from her vehicle, treated at the scene, and then taken to Hartford Hospital with critical injuries.

Police on Monday announced that she was pronounced dead at the hospital at about 6 p.m. Sunday. The crash is under investigation.