Scituate, Mass. Woman Dies in Conn. Car Crash

Police say a Massachusetts woman whose car crashed into a tree in Connecticut over the weekend has died.
Police say 20-year-old Sarah Jewell Tyrcha, of Scituate, Massachusetts was driving north in Middletown just after 9 p.m. Saturday when her vehicle veered left and struck a tree on the shoulder of the road.
Tyrcha was extricated from her vehicle, treated at the scene, and then taken to Hartford Hospital with critical injuries.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Police on Monday announced that she was pronounced dead at the hospital at about 6 p.m. Sunday. The crash is under investigation.
Copyright AP - Associated Press