Teacher charged with assaulting children at Scituate preschool

A preschool teacher has been accused of pushing several children to the ground and into tables, chairs and walls at the Scituate, Massachusetts, facility where she worked, prosecutors said.

Lilly Garofola, a 29-year-old from Hull, faced judge in Hingham District Court Wednesday, where she pleaded not guilty to four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and a dozen counts of assault and battery, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

Garofola was placed on leave at the Little Steps Learning Center amid an investigation, according to prosecutors, then resigned. She was taken into custody without incident Wednesday morning.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the preschool for comment.

The charges spurred from an investigation involving Scituate police, prosecutors and the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families after parents and staff approached police to report possibly inappropriate physical conduct involving Garofola, prosecutors said.

The investigation found that she assaulted three children during school hours, as well as verbally abused children — with many of the alleged incidents caught on surveillance video.

While prosecutors requested that Garofola be held without bail, the judge ordered she be held on $1,000 bail and on condition she not have contact with any children under 16 or witnesses in the case.