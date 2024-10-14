Boston

Scooter driver injured in crash in Boston on Sunday night

The extent of the scooter driver's injuries was not immediately known

By Marc Fortier

A scooter drive suffered serious injuries when he was struck by an SUV in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood on Sunday night.

Boston police said officers responded around 9:20 p.m. Sunday to a motor vehicle accident involving an SUV and a scooter at the intersection of Arlington and River streets. The driver of the scooter, a man in his 20s, suffered a serious leg injury and was taken to an area hospital.

The SUV remained on scene and police said no arrests have been made at this time.

The extent of the scooter driver's injuries remain unknown, but police said "full notifications were made" and a homicide unit is investigating.

No further details were released.

