Scores hold die-in at Harvard calling to ‘stop the genocide in Gaza'

A long line of protesters marched on from Harvard's main campus in Cambridge to its business school in Boston on Wednesday behind a sign saying, "Stop the genocide in Gaza."

There were scores of protesters involved in the march, filling up one of the sidewalks on a bridge over the Charles River. Some carried Palestinian flags. They then held a die-in on a business school lawn.

NBC10 Boston A pro-Palestinian protest at Harvard in Boston on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023.

Harvard has been embroiled in controversy over its response to the Israel-Hamas War and a statement released by a group of student groups placing the blame for all the violence on the "Israeli regime."

Former President Barack Obama was at Harvard on Wednesday for an unrelated event.

Among the many people who have criticized the school was former Harvard President and economist Larry Summers.

This is a developing news story that will be updated.