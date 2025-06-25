Scott Brown announces another run for U.S. Senate in NH

Republican Scott Brown announced Wednesday morning that he will make another run for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire.

Brown, a former U.S. Senator from Massachusetts, will be trying to win the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who he lost to back in 2014.

In a new video released Wednesday, Brown slammed the direction of the country under former President Joe Biden and Democratic Congressman Chris Pappas, who is also running for the Senate seat, highlighting soaring inflation, open borders, rising crime, and extreme-left policies that threaten public safety and the integrity of women’s sports.

“My life has been the American story, but I worry about what America is going to look like for my four grandchildren—and all of yours,” Brown said. “Chris Pappas has stood with Joe Biden every step of the way, from opening the border to driving up the cost of everything. It’s time for a change.”

Brown, 65, who served as U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand and the Independent State of Samoa under President Donald Trump, also pointed to his proven record of service, both in military uniform and in elected office. He praised Trump’s leadership in securing the border, standing up to China, and restoring America’s standing in the world.

“President Trump is fighting every day to right the ship,” Brown said. “If we send Chris Pappas to the Senate, we’ll get more of the same. But if we want a better future, we need a change in direction.”

Pappas issued a statement following Brown's announcement, criticizing his GOP opponent for standing with corporate special interests and for backing Trump's tariffs.

"While Scott Brown looks for yet another opportunity to do Wall Street’s bidding and blindly support President Trump and his agenda, I’ll always put New Hampshire first," Pappas said.

Brown, who served in the U.S. Senate from 2010-2013, representing Massachusetts, now lives in Rye, New Hampshire, with his wife Gail Huff Brown, who lost a bid for Congress in 2022. She lost the GOP primary to current White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who went on to lose to Pappas in the general election.