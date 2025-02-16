new haven

Seal found in New Haven

New Haven Police Department

A seal was found in New Haven on Sunday and New Haven Police Department joked that the animal is the newest addition to the police department.

The seal was found near Chapel and East streets.

"Meet the newest addition to the department," New Haven Police Department posted on X.

According to police, the state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection has picked the seal up.

Police did not release any other details about the seal.

