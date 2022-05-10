Boston Man, 75, Missing; Truck Found in Mass. State Forest

Police are searching for a man who went missing early Sunday morning from his home in Boston and whose truck was found in a state forest parking lot across Massachusetts.

Giuseppe Musto, 75, was reported missing from his home in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood, Massachusetts State Police said Tuesday. His pickup truck was located that afternoon in a Mount Washington State Forest parking lot.

Musto is 5-foot-5 and about 200 pounds with grey hair, police said. It's not known what clothes he was wearing when he went missing.

State police have been working with environmental police, park rangers, the Berkshire County Sheriff's Department and Boston police to find Musto since Sunday afternoon. Aircraft and ATVs have been used in the search.

Anyone with information about Musto's whereabouts is asked to call state police at 413-243-0600.

Mount Washington State Forest stretches around the town of Mt. Washington in the Berkshires. It has more than 30 miles of hiking trails, according to the Department of Conservation & Recreation.