Search Continues for Driver in Deadly Brockton Hit-and-Run

Police are still searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman Tuesday evening in Brockton, Massachusetts.

The victim, a female pedestrian, was hit around 7:15 p.m. on Pleasant Street, according to Brockton police.

Shaun Banion said he saw shoes, then the woman's body, lying in the middle of the road as he was driving by.

"I saw what looked like a foot out of the corner of my eye, and I looked over and thought, 'That couldn't have been a real foot,'" he said. "Turned down this street and turned around a saw a whole body and was like, 'Oh my god.'"

The driver fled the scene, according to police. No description of the vehicle involved was released.

"I didn't know what to think, so I immediately called the police while I was in the car and called the paramedics, got up, looked over and asked the person if they were OK and no response," Banion said.

Banion, who was driving his usual commute from work to the gym, said he didn't know how long the woman was in the road without anyone stopping to help.

"My thing was people were driving by this whole time, nobody stopped to actually acknowledge this person on the ground who needs help," he said.

Banion now hopes police find the person responsible.

"I can't unsee it, let's put it that way," he said. "I tried going to the gym, trying to get a workout, I couldn't even get that right, just, the the image is burned in my memory. Probably going to stay there for a while."

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office is investigating alongside state and local police.