Search continues for Gardner man wanted for wife's murder

The search continues for a Gardner, Massachusetts, man wanted for murder in the shooting death of his wife last month, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

Aaron Pennington, 33, is charged in the fatal shooting of his wife, Breanne Pennington, 30, inside the couple's Gardner home on Oct. 22. The killing set off a manhunt in the area that's included searches by foot, by air and in water. Aaron Pennington's car was located off Kelton Street near Camp Collier last week, but as of this writing, he has not been found.

Pennington is around 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is described as armed and dangerous and should not be approached, investigators say. Authorities have released several photos to the public.

Investigators are asking anyone with trail cameras in the Camp Collier area, as well as hunters or any other members of the public in the area, to report anything suspicious to police.

Worcester District Attorney's Office

Gardner Police were called to the couple's Cherry Street home when their four children left the house and went to a neighbor’s residence.

Breanne Pennington was found dead in the family home. City property records show Aaron Pennington has owned the home since June 2022.

Tuesday's search for Aaron Pennington, wanted for murder, has concluded and will resume Wednesday.

Police said Aaron Pennington left around 9 a.m. in his white 2013 BMW Model 320 sedan.

On Monday evening, a hunter spotted his vehicle about 1,500 feet down a wooded trail off Kenton Street near an area known as Camp Collier, a land trust used by Boy Scouts and church groups in Gardner, investigators said. Police began searching the wooded area for him.

A murder warrant for his arrest was filed last week in Gardner District Court.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call State Police Detectives assigned to Worcester County District Attorney's Office at 508-832-9124 or Gardner Police at 978-632-5600.