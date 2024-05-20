Search continues for man accused of sexual assault in Cambridge

The search continues Monday for the masked assailant out of Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The now four-day investigation focuses on a man accused of sexually assaulting someone over the weekend.

Cambridge police say a masked man armed with a knife allegedly sexually assaulted someone at a commercial building in a plaza off Cambridgepark Drive Friday.

Officers responded to the scene just after 9:15 p.m. for a report of an assault in progress.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The victim told officers that the assailant was a masked man with a knife and that he allegedly attacked her in a restroom of a commercial building, police said, without giving a specific location for the alleged assault.

NBC10 Boston did attempt to get more information from some restaurant managers but they declined to comment.

Cambridge police say they are using all means and resources to investigate this case, adding that the Middlesex District Attorney's Office has also assigned resources to the incident.