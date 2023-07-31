Search continues for man wanted for smashing car windows in New Hampshire

Police continue to search for a man accused of smashing out car windshields in multiple vehicles in a New Hampshire town last week.

Investigators say they have secured felony arrest warrants for Travis J. Moseley, 23, of Portsmouth. He is accused of smashing windows of cars in Newmarket on Sunday.

Newmarket police said they received a call around 2 p.m. Sunday for a report of an individual smashing out the back window of their vehicle. Within a span of about 10 minutes, police said they received three other reports of similar incidents at several residences around town.

All of the reporting parties gave similar descriptions of the vehicle involved. Police were able to identify the vehicle as a 2018 silver Ford Escape. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the car. Moseley is known to drive a silver 2018 Ford Escape with New Hampshire license plate 5267413.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A string of similar incidents was reported overnight Tuesday into the early morning hours of Wednesday as well, according to police.

Briana Saunier’s rear windshield was smashed out the other night, possibly as part of a vandalism spree involving at least seven other vehicles here in Newmarket, New Hampshire.

Briana Saulnier

”I guess my reaction is it’s only like upset me and like why. What’s the purpose?" she told NBC10 Boston last week.

It cost her $500 to replace the windshield. She said it wasn't covered by insurance, and she's left feeling unsafe in her home.

”There’s nothing I can do differently because I still live where I live. I still have to park there. I can’t just up and move.”

Anyone who sees Moseley or knows of his whereabouts is asked not to approach him but to contact Newmarket Police immediately at 603-659-6636 or call 911.