FBI Joins Search for Missing Belmont Teen

The FBI has joined the search for a teen from Belmont, Massachusetts, who has now been missing for over a week.

Nya Brown, 15, was last seen on Jan. 17 around 6 p.m., Belmont police said. She is described as 5'7" and 150 pounds.

BPD needs your help locating missing juvenile-please call 617-484-1212 with information. pic.twitter.com/3zXnUI5oZk — Belmont, MA Police (@BelmontPD) January 23, 2021

It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing. She left her cell phone and credit card at home, according to police. She has reportedly gone missing before.

The FBI Boston Division confirmed that it is assisting Belmont police in its search for the missing teen.

Nya is a student and track athlete at Belmont High, the Boston Herald said. She had lived with her mother in Illinois since she was 4 but moved to Belmont last year to live with her father.

Anyone with information on Brown is asked to contact the Belmont Police Department at (617) 484-1212.