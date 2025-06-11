Search continues for missing fishing boat off Cape Cod

The search continues for a fishing boat reported missing after last being seen off the coast of Cape Cod, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Seahorse is a 30-foot fishing vessel now three days overdue, according to the Coast Guard. It has a mermaid painted on its bow.

The boat, captained by Shawn Arsenault, was last known to be off the coast of Eastham in Cape Cod Bay, by a well-known shipwreck where it was fishing, according to the Coast Guard. Cellphone tracking data last placed the Seahorse two miles off Chatham.

Arsenault was known to be remodeling the ship, the Coast Guard confirmed Wednesday. The Orleans Police Department said at this point, the case isn't considered suspicious.

Anyone with information about the Seahorse was asked to call Coast Guard officials in New England at 866-819-9128.