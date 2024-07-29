‘It's just very worrisome': Family from Lynn continues to search for missing 17-year-old

A family in Lynn, Massachusetts, continues to search for a 17-year-old boy who went missing last week.

Brian Lopez hasn't been seen since Friday, according to Lynn police. His family says he's scheduled to graduate from Lynn Classical High School this coming year.

Surveillance video from Friday, from Lopez's neighbor's house, shows him leaving his Warren Place home wearing a hoodie and a backpack. Later that day, the teen's family told NBC10 Boston they reported him missing.

Since then, it's been terrifying few days for them. Despite search efforts, there are still no signs of Lopez. In fact, his phone was found miles away from his home.



"It's been horrible. I mean, it's just very worrisome because it's not like him. He can go out for a walk but — and his phone, he doesn't detach from his phone. You know how teenagers are nowadays," said Jenifer Herrera, Lopez's cousin. "To us, it was kind of normal. You didn't think nothing of it. But now, we're here three days later and still nothing."

Lopez's family says that he spends a great deal of time walking in the Lynn Woods Reservation, an area they searched Sunday.

Anyone with information about Lopez's whereabouts should call the Lynn Police Department at 781-595-2000.