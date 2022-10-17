Local

Search Continues for Vehicle Involved in Hadley Hit-and-Run; 13-Year-Old Victim Still Hospitalized

Investigators believe the vehicle involved is a white van, possibly a 2004 Ford Econoline model, with damage to its front right and/or passenger sides

By Thea DiGiammerino

Northwestern District Attorney's Office

Police in Hadley, Massachusetts, are asking for the public's help for leads on a van believed involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously hurt a 13-year-old boy last week.

The boy was trying to cross Route 9 at a crosswalk near the Hampshire Juvenile Court Building around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 11 when he was hit, according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office. He remains in the hospital.

Investigators believe the vehicle involved is a white cargo van, likely a 1997-2004 Ford Econoline model. Investigators found the passenger side mirror at the scene.

Based on tips from the public, investigators believe the driver continued west on Route 9 to the roundabout in Northhampton and toward I-91 southbound.

Police are asking any businesses or residents with surveillance systems to check their footage for a white van after 7 a.m. on Oct. 11. This includes anywhere on Bridge Street in Northhampton and anywhere near an exit on I-91 south including into Connecticut. They are also asking any drivers with dash cams who may have driven near the scene to check their footage.

Investigators are also asking autobody or auto repair shops to be on the lookout for a cargo van with a missing passenger side mirror or in need of passenger side front fender repairs.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hadley Police Department at 413-584-0883.

