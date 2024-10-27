Harmony Montgomery's mother continues searching for her daughter's remains

Friends, family and volunteers are continuing their search for Harmony Montgomery's remains, this time gathering Sunday in Saugus, Massachusetts.

Prosecutors have said they believe the little girl was murdered by her father in December 2019, but her body has never been found.

Sunday's search party met on Bristow Street before they went through the Rumney Marsh Reservation.

Harmony's mother, Crystal Sorey, organized the search and said she wants to find and bring her little girl home.

"A lot of us are very spiritual, intuition-wise and things like that, so we were kind of just going with that, what we felt," she said of the latest search she's put together. "In my dream, there's water, it's a very persistent, recurrent dream I always have. She's in it and I can hear her, so I feel like she's trying to guide me in a way."

Sorey says another search is planned for next month at Wolfe Park in Manchester, New Hampshire.