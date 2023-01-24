Search for Missing Brookfield Woman Brittany Tee to Resume Tuesday

The search mission for missing Brookfield, Massachusetts, woman Brittany Tee will resume Tuesday in the Worcester County community, two weeks after the 35-year-old was last seen.

The Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team, a trained search and rescue unit, and the Mass. State Police K9 Unit will continue searching a wooded area near Tee’s home, an MSP spokesperson said Tuesday morning.

The Mass. State Police Marine Unit and Underwater Recovery Unit will begin searching several ponds as well, the spokesperson noted. Environmental police are expected to help with that effort.

Meanwhile, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office, as well as state and local detectives, are still looking into the woman's disappearance and the circumstances that surround it.

Tee has not been seen or heard from since she left her Brookfield home on foot on the night of Jan. 10, according to state police.

Anyone who has any information about Tee's whereabouts is asked to call authorities at 508-453-7589.