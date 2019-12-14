Boston police

Search for Missing Girl Underway in Boston

Emily Nguyen, 16, was last seen Friday afternoon

Authorities in Boston are searching for a missing girl last seen on Friday afternoon.

Emily Nguyen, 16, of Dorchester, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Friday near 612 Metropolitan Ave. in Hyde Park.

Nguyen is an Asian female, roughly 5-foot-2, 105 pounds with long, straight dark brown hair and brown eyes. She is believed to have been wearing a long brown coat with a hood, red sweatshirt, black pants and black high top sneakers.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Amber Alert 13 hours ago

Father of Missing Toddler Named Suspect in Mother’s Homicide: Sources

Nathan Aguilar 20 hours ago

Man Shot During Altercation With Mass. State Trooper on I-495 Held Without Bail

Anyone with information as to where Nguyen may be is urged to call 911 or (617) 343-4335, the Dorchester Detectives branch of the Boston Police Department.

This article tagged under:

Boston policeEmily Nguyen
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Auto Scene Politics U.S. & World Weird
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us