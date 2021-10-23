Search for Missing NH Boy Elijah Lewis Continues in Mass. as Hope He's Safe Fades

Police officers returned to a wooded area in southeastern Massachusetts Saturday looking for leads as they investigated the disappearance of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis, though some officials are expressing fears the boy has died.

Law enforcement officials had descended on a remote stretch of Chestnut Street in Abington all day Friday looking for the boy from Merrimack, New Hampshire, who's been missing for about a month.

“I just can’t get over it,” said Chestnut Street resident Eleanor Woods. “It’s very sad to think it’s right down the street from me.”

Investigators are not saying exactly who or what led them to the vast area in Massachusetts that includes the 700-acre Ames Nowell State Park, about 70 miles away from the 5-year-old child’s home.

“There may be evidence related to the disappearance of Elijah Lewis and that’s why we’re here,” said Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz. “That’s what we’re searching for.”

Watch a Massachusetts district attorney and the head of the state police give an update on a massive search in Abington connected to the disappearance of Elijah Lewis, a 5-year-old from New Hampshire.

Local police had asked the public to avoid the area of 500 Chestnut Street in Abington on Friday. They didn't say what the nature of the police activity was, but said there was no danger to the public.

Despite releasing few details about the search, authorities in New Hampshire Friday night said they don’t think they’ll find the child alive.

“We do have a belief at this time that Elijah is deceased,” said Ben Agati, a New Hampshire senior assistant attorney general.

Agati said his conclusion was based on the leads that brought investigators to Abington Friday.

“We’re hoping we’re going to find Elijah to be OK,” said Agati, adding, “at this point we have to face the probability that Elijah is not OK.”

Elijah was last seen about a month ago.

His mother, 35-year-old Danielle Dauphinais, and her boyfriend, 30-year-old Joseph Stapf, were arrested in New York this week, and have been charged with child endangerment and witness tampering, for allegedly telling people to lie about Elijah’s whereabouts. The couple pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to the charges.

Police searched all day Friday in Abington, Massachusetts, in connection to the disappearance of 5-year-old Elijah Lewis of Merrimack, New Hampshire.

It’s unknown if Dauphinais and Stapf were familiar with Abington and Chestnut Street, where residents were stunned their remote neighborhood might somehow figure into this mystery.

Family members of the child in New Hampshire told NBC10 Boston Friday they’re not aware of any family connection to Abington.

“Maybe they know someone around here and have been here and realized it’s very rural,” Emily MacDonald said.

Investigators scoured the area by air and on the ground Friday, using police dogs and a grid search in the woods along with the special emergency response team.