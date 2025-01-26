Massachusetts

Search for missing person continues in Charles River

The search began Saturday night after police received a report of abandoned shoes and some clothing on the sidewalk on the Cambridge side of the river

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

The search for a suspected missing person in the Charles River was expected to resume Sunday morning.

Massachusetts State Police said they received a report of abandoned shoes and some clothing on the sidewalk adjacent to the Charles River in Cambridge on Memorial Drive around 6 p.m. Saturday. Their Underwater Rescue Team, Marine Unit and Air Wing all responded to the scene, along with the Cambridge Fire Department.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The team searched until shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, when activities were suspended.

State police said the search mission was expected to resume Sunday morning. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 617-727-6780.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

More Massachusetts stories

Massachusetts 32 mins ago

Quincy High School cheer coach under investigation. Here's what we know

Weather 50 mins ago

Boston could see 2 chances for snow this week. Here's what to expect

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us