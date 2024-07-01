missing person

Search for missing person underway in Falmouth

Falmouth police said their department, along with Massachusetts State Police and other agencies are working in the area of 330 Old Barnstable Road

By Thea DiGiammerino

Lights on a police car, Jan. 27, 2022.
NBC

Multiple agencies are searching for a missing person in Falmouth, Massachusetts, on Monday.

Falmouth police said their department, along with Massachusetts State Police and other agencies are working in the area of 330 Old Barnstable Road.

Additional details, including a description of the missing person, were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

