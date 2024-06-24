Search for missing swimmer in RI suspended

The search for a missing swimmer in Newport, Rhode Island, has been suspended, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Multiple agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, were involved in the water search off Ocean Avenue Sunday night. They searched for nearly 15 hours by air, land and sea, reports WJAR.

Coast Guard Lt. Adam Schmid told WJAR that a 20-year-old man went into the water at Brenton Point State Park without a life jacket, and at some point, people on shore lost sight of him.

A Coast Guard helicopter was aiding in the search, which commenced after officials received a call for help between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., Schmid said.

Crews searched an area that's roughly 122 square nautical miles, and officials in Rhode Island were in touch with the Coast Guard from Cape Cod.

The search was suspended Monday pending new information, according to WJAR.

Swimmers were reminded to be aware of weather and ocean conditions and not to swim alone.