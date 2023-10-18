Search for missing teen girl in Franklin intensifies, over a week after she was last seen

The search for a 15-year-old teenager, missing since last Tuesday in Franklin, Massachusetts, has intensified with both police and community members working to try and find her.

The Franklin Police Department posted on social media that it is still searching and investigating the disappearance of 15-year-old Jazlyn Rodrigues. She was last seen on Oct.10 at around 7 p.m. after leaving her home on Woodview Way in Franklin.

According to police, the investigation so far suggests that Rodrigues left her home on her own free will and there is no evidence of any criminal activity or foul play.

In addition, community members are actively working on the search by distributing flyers with the young girl's photo, and the Facebook account “Help Find Jazlyn Rodrigues” has also been opened, where updated information is being shared.

Her mom, Jessica Negron, released a statement that was shared on the new Facebook page dedicated to finding the teen in which she said it is not normal for her daughter to be missing.

"Jazlyn is a beautiful, loving, and very smart girl. She loves to draw and paint, but most importantly, she loves school. It is very unlike her to miss school, but she has for one week now," Negron wrote. "Something is very wrong."

"I am desperate to find my daughter and I am begging for your help. Please continue to share her picture, distribute flyers, and spread the word to everyone you come in contact with," Negron added, while thanking people for their prayers and support.

She also asked people to report any information they have about her daughter's disappearance to the Franklin Police Department.

Rodrigues is described as a young Hispanic woman who has dark, curly hair with blonde highlights. It was said that when she left her house, she was wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-528-1212 or dial 911.