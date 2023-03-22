Search for Shooter Continues After Teenage Boy Shot Multiple Times in Lynn

The search for a shooter was ongoing on Wednesday, after a teenager in Lynn was shot multiple times on Tuesday.

According to authorities in the North Shore city, the shooting happened at 4:45 p.m. at the corner of Marianna and Fayette Streets, just a block away from a park and a high school.

The boy who was shot was taken to a Boston hospital, and is expected to recover.

Law enforcement was seen going through potential evidence in search of clues.

Meanwhile, residents said they're concerned for their safety and that of their children.

Carlos Morales, who spoke in Spanish, said that he was cleaning the house when he heard the gunshots. At first, he said he didn't pay much attention, but then he noticed the police sirens and saw them through the window swarming the street.

Wendy Morales said the shooting has the children spooked, during a time of year when they want to go out and play at the nearby park and high school.

No arrests have been made in the case.