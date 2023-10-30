Teen wanted after deadly shooting at Worcester State University still on the run

The search for the teen wanted in connection to the fatal shooting at Worcester State University continues Monday, as students head back to class.

Authorities said Kevin Rodriguez, 18, is wanted on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm. That's in connection to the shooting on campus that happened at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday that left a 19-year-old man dead and a 21-year-old man in the hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Their identities have yet been released.

Massachusetts State Police said none of the people involved in the shooting on campus are students at the university. However, the shooting led to an hours-long shelter-in-place on campus and the cancellation of homecoming activities this weekend.

Students said it was scary to witness such a violent fight in a parking lot just outside their dorm rooms.

"They were just in the middle of the parking lot and then a whole fight broke out, and then we saw another car pull up, some guys came out the car with some guns, a few gunshots happened and then we saw some kids just drop and then everybody just evacuated the scene," said Isaac Tyson, a student at Worcester State.

"You could tell someone got hit three times, he tried to run away, fell down on the ground, and there were ambulances everywhere, people screaming, it was horrifying honestly," added Marcus Oliver.

Police are asking anyone with any information about Rodriguez's whereabouts to Massachusetts State Police at 508-453-7589. He should be considered armed and dangerous.