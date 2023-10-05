Boy, 5, found in Warren woods about 2 hours after going missing

First responders found a missing 5-year-old child in Warren, Massachusetts, Thursday, hours after he went missing from the backyard of a home, police said Thursday.

The boy went missing about 12:45 p.m. and was found in the woods, apparently okay, about two hours later, state police said. The had asked anyone who saw an unattended child to call 911.

Divers had been called to Southbridge Road on Thursday, according to a regional mutual aid group, Massachusetts Fire District 7, which serves the area. The Auburn Fire Department said it was sending divers.

@MAFireDistrict7 Dive Team has been requested to Southbridge Rd. in Warren for a missing 5 year old in the water. #WarrenDiveCall #mafiredistrict7 #diveteam — MA Fire District 7 (@MAFireDistrict7) October 5, 2023

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.