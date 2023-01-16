‘We're Really Concerned': Search for Missing Brookfield Woman Set to Expand

The disappearance of a woman from Brookfield, Massachusetts, last week is not being treated as a crime scene, authorities said Monday, as they planned to increase the scale of the search for her Tuesday, which would mark a week since she went missing.

Brittany Tee, 35, hasn't been seen since about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, when she left a Brookfield home on foot, officials say. State and local police believe she walked away from the home on Main Street and disappeared near Lewis Field down the road.

Responders have been searching the area in a two-mile radius and were working Monday to expand the scale of the search to three miles, officials said at a news conference. They asked anyone who lives in the area to share video -- some of which has already been helpful -- and check buildings on their property for any sign of Tee.

"We have her on foot and we have her out in the elements so, yeah, we're really concerned," Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said. "That's why we're asking for the public's help."

Anyone who has information to help authorities find Brittany Tee should call the Brookfield Police Department

Tee's friends and family are begging for help as well. With every day that goes by, they get more worried.

"She would not do this on purpose," sister Bethany Tee said.

Brittany Tee left her car behind and her cellphone isn't working. Her sister said they last talked Tuesday night, when Brittany "seemed fine."

They waited two days to report her missing, and Early, asked at Monday's news conference whether investigators are looking into a possible criminal reason for Tee's disappearance, said that wasn't the immediate focus.

"We're not looking at this as a crime scene right now, no. We're looking into this as a missing person, but obviously we're open to going where the facts take us."

Since the search began after Tee was reported missing Thursday, police have used dogs and drones; they're planning to bring in state police aircraft Tuesday.

"We're all praying for a safe return for Brittany, and we're going to do everything we can to bring her home safely," Brookfield Police Chief Mike Blanchard said.

Tee is 5-foot-6 and 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing a hoodie and jeans, with a black winter coat and work boots on.

Anyone who may have home security cameras in the area, or who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Brookfield police at 508-867-5570.

"Just come home, please, you're loved loved so much more than you know," Bethany Tee said.