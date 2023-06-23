Local

Search resumes for for man who fell out of canoe in western Mass.

The man went missing late Wednesday night in Hampton Ponds State Park in Westfield

By Marc Fortier

WWLP

Police are resuming their search Friday for a man who fell out of a canoe and never resurfaced in western Massachusetts on Wednesday.

State police said Friday morning that they are resuming search operations at Hampton Ponds State Park in Westfield for a man who fell out of a canoe late Wednesday night. The specific body of water being searched is Pequot Pond.

The missing person is a young adult male from East Longmeadow. His name has not been released.

The man was in a canoe with two other people in a pond at the park when it capsized around 6 p.m. Wednesday, state police said. The two other people in the canoe returned to shore, but the third never resurfaced.

One of the men who made it to shore was taken to a local hospital but is expected to survive.

The search team is deploying marine assets, divers and a remotely operated vehicle, state police said.

Westfield police and fire, state police dive teams and Massachusetts Environmental Police are all participating in the search.

