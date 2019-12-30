Local
missing boy

Search Resumes for 10-Year-Old Boy Who Went Missing Near Mass. River

Another boy, believed to be his cousin, was pulled from the Chicopee River and later died

By Alec Greaney

NBC10 Boston / necn

The search has resumed for a 10-year-old boy who went missing along with another boy who later died after being pulled from a Massachusetts river over the weekend.

Authorities say the missing child and the 11-year-old boy had gone to play in the woods in Chicopee and were reported missing at about 1 p.m. Saturday when they did not return home, Chicopee Officer Michael Wilk said in a Facebook post.

The boys are believed to be cousins, according to a statement from the office of Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.

The older boy, who lived in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was pulled from the Chicopee River by firefighters and taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield before being flown to Boston Children's Hospital. He died Sunday, according to authorities.

It appears the boys had ventured onto the ice on the river, authorities said. Their names have not been made public.

