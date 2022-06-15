Search for Missing 3-Year-Old Boy in Lowell Resumes for Second Day

A massive search for a young boy who went missing Tuesday from his babysitter's house in Lowell, Massachusetts, continued into a second day with no sign of the child.

The boy, who's been identified as a 3-year-old from Lowell named Harry, was reported missing from a babysitter's house on Freda Lane about 9:30 a.m. Tesday, interim Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner said. Fifteen minutes earlier, the child was seen playing in the babysitter's backyard.

Scores of first responders began searching on foot, in the air, in the water and on horseback Tuesday. The extensive search resumed at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

NEW: Police are stopping people driving through the Lowell neighborhood where the missing 3-year-old boy named Harry was last seen, asking if they’ve seen the boy and checking inside their vehicles. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/oVgjx7q42B — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) June 15, 2022

Harry -- his last name hasn't been identified -- was last seen in gray pants with white stripe and a long-sleeved maroon shirt, police said. Anyone with information on where Harry might be is asked to call 911 or Lowell police at 978-937-3200.

About 180 members of law enforcement and fire departments were involved in the search, checking around homes in Lowell's Pawtucketville neighborhood and in nearby woods, as well as in bodies of water, Golner said. Police were on ATVs, bicycles and horseback; they were also using K-9s and drones to find Harry.

"There's an enormous amount of assets that have been amassed to help look for and find this child, and we're going to continue those efforts until we do find the child," he said.

There were no indications of foul play. Authorities said neighbors had been helpful as officials scoured the area on a hot day, and they asked for continued help.

"As residents come home from work…take a look very, very thoroughly through your vehicles that may have been there, through your sheds, through your window wells, through your houses," said Sudbury Police Chief Scott Nix, who was helping to lead the search.

He described the boy's family as concerned.

K-9 units are also back out in the Pawtucketville section of Lowell, trying to pick up the scent of the missing 3-year-old boy named Harry. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/jc1um7EWph — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) June 15, 2022

Lowell residents in the area were notified via reverse 911 to share any information they may have about where Harry is.

Neighbors were worried as officers continued their search.

"God forbid, if he crossed the street and went straight down the hill, that’s the Merrimack River right there," Colleen James said. "There are so many awful scenarios that are going through my mind, especially being a mom."

Matt Ray said, "I can’t imagine a 3-year-old making it through those woods too far, so hopefully, if he is out there, he is not far and they can find him. But it’s scary because you don’t want him to be hurt or just even alone in the woods."

Aerial footage showed an array of first responders assembled in Lowell, with dozens of sheriff's officials lined up appearing to receive instructions, police vehicles collected near a home and a fire rescue vehicle near a pond.