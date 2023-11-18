Search suspended for Maine missing fisherman

The search for a missing fisherman off the coast of Kennebunkport, Maine, has been suspended.

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Northern New England announced the difficult decision in a press release Saturday morning, according to NBC10 Boston affiliate News Center Maine. The search for Scott Cluff was suspended Friday evening after crews scoured more than 700 square nautical miles.

"Suspending a search for a family’s loved one is one of the hardest decisions I must make," Capt. Amy Florentino said in the press release. "My deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends during this difficult time."

The search for the 64-year-old fisherman began Thursday evening after the Coast Guard received a report about 7 p.m. that he had not returned to the Turbats Creek Road boat ramp. U.S. Coast Guard Commander Frank Kulesa said the man had departed earlier in the day to haul lobster traps in a 12-foot aluminum skiff and was expected back around 3 p.m.

An urgent marine information broadcast was issued to notify the maritime community about the missing fisherman and they launched search and rescue assets, including a rotary wing helicopter, a 47-foot motor lifeboat, a 154-foot fast response cutter and drones.

Several state and local agencies were involved, including Kennebunkport police, Maine Marine Patrol and the Cape Porpoise Harbormaster. The efforts were focused near Walker's Point up to Turbats Creek, and officials said they believed the man could be closer to the shoreline.

Cluff's overturned 12-foot aluminum skiff was discovered early Friday morning, as well as several other items associated with his boat, including life jackets, a seat and a fish measuring device.

According to Kulesa, the overturned skiff was on the rocks, and there were some dents in it. Authorities weren't sure if the dents were a result of this circumstance or if those were preexisting conditions, but Kulesa said it did appear that the boat had been banged up a little bit, potentially on the rocks.

During a press briefing at 1 p.m. Friday, the Coast Guard said it was still considering this a search and rescue mission, but time was a concern with the water temperature being around 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

All indications are that the man entered the water. It's not believed that he was wearing a wetsuit, and officials were unsure if he was wearing a lifejacket.

Kulesa had asked Mainers to keep an eye out if they were near the area, but also said they did not want people taking any unnecessary risks.