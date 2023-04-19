Local

Boston

Police Search for Knife-Wielding Man Who Entered BU Building

Transit police and Brookline police have also joined the search, according to the Boston University Police Department

Boston University police are looking for a man who reportedly walked inside a university building and displayed a knife before fleeing.

The man, whom police have described as 40 to 50 and thinly built, allegedly brandished a knife while inside 1010 Commonwealth Avenue, which houses the university's Metropolitan College & Extended Education programs.

The man then fled and boarded an MBTA Green Line train toward Boston. Transit police and Brookline police have also joined the search, according to the Boston University Police Department.

They said the man was wearing a white hat and dark pants. Authorities ask anyone who sees a person matching the description not to approach him and to call the Boston University Police Department.

