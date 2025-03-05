Massachusetts

Search underway in Revere in connection with January shooting investigation

A state police dive team was observed searching a body of water off Route 107 on Wednesday morning

By Marc Fortier

A search was being conducted in Revere, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning in connection with a January shooting investigation.

A Massachusetts State Police dive team was observed searching a body of water off Route 107 near the Revere-Saugus line on Wednesday morning. A large truck with the words "Underwater Recovery Unit" was seen parked at the scene.

Investigators on scene referred questions to the state police public information officer or the Suffolk District Attorney's Office.

A spokesman for the district attorney's office confirmed that the search is part of a non-fatal Revere shooting investigation from January, but did not release any other details.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
