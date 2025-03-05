Search underway in Revere in connection with January shooting investigation

A search was being conducted in Revere, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning in connection with a January shooting investigation.

A Massachusetts State Police dive team was observed searching a body of water off Route 107 near the Revere-Saugus line on Wednesday morning. A large truck with the words "Underwater Recovery Unit" was seen parked at the scene.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators on scene referred questions to the state police public information officer or the Suffolk District Attorney's Office.

A spokesman for the district attorney's office confirmed that the search is part of a non-fatal Revere shooting investigation from January, but did not release any other details.